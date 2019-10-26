WWE News: Sami Zayn Expects Daniel Bryan to Make ‘the Right Decision,’ Smackdown Video Highlights, 205 Live Highlights

– WWE released a post-show backstage interview video with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura following last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown. Zayn offered Bryan to join their group. Bryan refused to shake Zayn’s hand and walk off. You can check out that video and Zayn’s post-show comments below:

“I’m not hoping I know what’s in his mind. I know what’s in his mind, and that’s fine. I don’t judge him, and I don’t blame him. Right? We don’t blame him for not making his mind up right there because all those fans with their ‘Yes!’ and their ‘No!’ They’re trying to get in his head. But the thing about Daniel Bryan is he’s a very smart man, and he’s too smart to not realize that what we’re saying is the truth. And fine, he didn’t shake my hand out there, fine. But as he left the ring, he locked eyes with me, he looked dead in my eyes. He turned to Nakamura-san, and he looked him dead in his eyes. And trust me, the look in his eyes was of a man who realized he was being told the truth. Daniel Bryan has gone on record and said how he hates liars. He can’t stand liars, but he loves nothing more than a good old-fashion truth teller. And nobody tells the truth better than Sami Zayn. So fine, he didn’t make his mind up tonight, but mark my words when he does, it will be the right decision.”

– Below are some more video highlights for last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown.



























– Highlights are also out for this week’s 205 Live, which you can see below.



