WWE News: Sami Zayn Dedicates Money in the Bank Match to Lashley’s Father, WWE Now Preview of MITB

– Sami Zayn has dedicated his match against Bobby Lashley to an odd individual…namely, Lashley’s father. Zayn posted the following to Twitter ahead of their match on tonight’s PPV:

Today on #FathersDay, I'm dedicating my #MITB match to @fightbobby's father – a man who raised three beautiful daughters (and a disappointing son) and dutifully served his country (unlike his disappointing son).

THIS IS FOR YOU MR. LASHLEY!

— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 17, 2018