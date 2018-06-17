WWE News: Sami Zayn Dedicates Money in the Bank Match to Lashley’s Father, WWE Now Preview of MITB

Quantcast

 

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sami Zayn has dedicated his match against Bobby Lashley to an odd individual…namely, Lashley’s father. Zayn posted the following to Twitter ahead of their match on tonight’s PPV:

In response, Lashley posted:

– Here is the live WWE Now episode that aired earlier on Sunday. The episode features Renee Young, Mike Rome, Becky Lynch and Daniel Bryan discussing Money in the Bank:

