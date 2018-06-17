wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Dedicates Money in the Bank Match to Lashley’s Father, WWE Now Preview of MITB
– Sami Zayn has dedicated his match against Bobby Lashley to an odd individual…namely, Lashley’s father. Zayn posted the following to Twitter ahead of their match on tonight’s PPV:
Today on #FathersDay, I'm dedicating my #MITB match to @fightbobby's father – a man who raised three beautiful daughters (and a disappointing son) and dutifully served his country (unlike his disappointing son).
THIS IS FOR YOU MR. LASHLEY!
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 17, 2018
In response, Lashley posted:
You're a damn fool. My father taught me many things. Honor, integrity, and how to stand up for yourself. Get ready to learn a painful, painful lesson kid. #MITB
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 17, 2018
– Here is the live WWE Now episode that aired earlier on Sunday. The episode features Renee Young, Mike Rome, Becky Lynch and Daniel Bryan discussing Money in the Bank: