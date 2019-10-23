WWE News: Sami Zayn on Generico vs. Zayn Shirt, WWE 2K20 Motion Capture Talent, Angel Garza Dedicates Moment to His Uncle

– Pro Wrestling Tees is releasing a Sami Zayn vs. El Generico shirt in partnership with WWE Superstar Sami Zayn. Zayn stated on Twitter that 100% of all profits from the shirt sales will be donated to Sami for Syria. You can check out his announcement on the shirt and get an early look below.

The shirt will be a limited edition and goes on sale n October 25. Sami Zayn wrote, “SO EXCITED ABOUT THIS!!! Partnered with @PWTees to create one of my favorite shirts ever – SAMI VS GENERICO – with 100% of profits going to http://SamiForSyria.com! On sale October 25, limited edition. Spread the word, buy them up, and let’s raise some money to help others!”

SO EXCITED ABOUT THIS!!! Partnered with @PWTees to create one of my favorite shirts ever – SAMI VS GENERICO – with 100% of profits going to https://t.co/t4RdChlVkm! On sale October 25, limited edition. Spread the word, buy them up, and let's raise some money to help others! pic.twitter.com/cAg8i72Jmv — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 22, 2019

– User WrestlingGamer shared a list of the motion capture talent who worked on WWE 2K20.

Aerial Johnson – Aerial Monroe

Austin White – Austin Theory

Brian Button – Brian Cage

Brianna Sparrey – Kylie Rae

Deveon Everhart Aikens – Dezmond Xavier

Drew Everett Wenkel – Andrew Everett

Jason Seaton – ??????

Allysin Kay – Allysin Kay / Sienna

Jessica Cricks – Jessika Havok

Jeff Cobb – Jeff Cobb

Jonathan Cruz Rivera – Jay Cruz

Kenny Layne – Kenny King

Kristen Stadtlander – Kris Stadtlander

Marty Elias – Marty Elias

Matthew Capiccioni – Matt Cross

Nicole Matthias – Nicole Savoy

Olivia Hasler – Penelope Ford

Peter Hernandez – The Librarian Peter Avalon

Rachael Ellering – Rachel Evers

Ronald Arneill – Tye Dillinger/Shawn Spears

Santana Garrett – Santana Garrett

Schuyler Andrews – Scorpio Sky

Shaun Ricker – Eli Drake

Stephon Strickland – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Tanea Brooks – Rebel

TJ Perkins – TJP

Trevor Lee Caddell – Cameron Grimes

– WWE released a video of Angel Garza having his NXT moment and dedicating the moment to his uncle, Hector Garza. You can check out that video below.