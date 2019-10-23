wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn on Generico vs. Zayn Shirt, WWE 2K20 Motion Capture Talent, Angel Garza Dedicates Moment to His Uncle
– Pro Wrestling Tees is releasing a Sami Zayn vs. El Generico shirt in partnership with WWE Superstar Sami Zayn. Zayn stated on Twitter that 100% of all profits from the shirt sales will be donated to Sami for Syria. You can check out his announcement on the shirt and get an early look below.
The shirt will be a limited edition and goes on sale n October 25. Sami Zayn wrote, “SO EXCITED ABOUT THIS!!! Partnered with @PWTees to create one of my favorite shirts ever – SAMI VS GENERICO – with 100% of profits going to http://SamiForSyria.com! On sale October 25, limited edition. Spread the word, buy them up, and let’s raise some money to help others!”
– User WrestlingGamer shared a list of the motion capture talent who worked on WWE 2K20.
Aerial Johnson – Aerial Monroe
Austin White – Austin Theory
Brian Button – Brian Cage
Brianna Sparrey – Kylie Rae
Deveon Everhart Aikens – Dezmond Xavier
Drew Everett Wenkel – Andrew Everett
Jason Seaton – ??????
Allysin Kay – Allysin Kay / Sienna
Jessica Cricks – Jessika Havok
Jeff Cobb – Jeff Cobb
Jonathan Cruz Rivera – Jay Cruz
Kenny Layne – Kenny King
Kristen Stadtlander – Kris Stadtlander
Marty Elias – Marty Elias
Matthew Capiccioni – Matt Cross
Nicole Matthias – Nicole Savoy
Olivia Hasler – Penelope Ford
Peter Hernandez – The Librarian Peter Avalon
Rachael Ellering – Rachel Evers
Ronald Arneill – Tye Dillinger/Shawn Spears
Santana Garrett – Santana Garrett
Schuyler Andrews – Scorpio Sky
Shaun Ricker – Eli Drake
Stephon Strickland – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
Tanea Brooks – Rebel
TJ Perkins – TJP
Trevor Lee Caddell – Cameron Grimes
– WWE released a video of Angel Garza having his NXT moment and dedicating the moment to his uncle, Hector Garza. You can check out that video below.
