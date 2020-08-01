WWE News: Sami Zayn Grades AJ Styles’ Title Run as ‘F for Fraudulent,’ NXT Pick’Em Pool With Draft Kings, Note on Network Carousel Features

– The WWE on FOX Twitter account put a tweet asking fans how they would grade the current Intercontinental title run by AJ Styles. Former champion Sami Zayn later responded to the question via his personal account, writing, “F for fraudulent.” You can view his tweet below.

Sami Zayn won the title earlier this year. However, he was later forced to vacate the title after being unable to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Styles then won a tournament to crown a new champion.

– WWE has announced a new partnership with Draft Kings for an NXT Pick’Em Pool. You can view the full announcement below.

Play the NXT Pick’Em Pool for free for your chance at $1,000 Want to test your fandom against the rest of the NXT Universe for an opportunity to win $1,000? Enter DraftKings’ NXT Pick’Em Pool! Fans can sign up to play for free at DraftKings and compete for a share of a guaranteed $1,000 prize pool. Make your predictions for what you think will happen on NXT this Wednesday night, then be sure to tune in to USA at 8/7 C to see how well you did! Don’t miss this chance to test your prediction abilities and win! Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms & conditions for details.

– WWE Network has added some new featured carousels featuring Daniel Bryan, Kairi Sane, events showcasing Factions, The Slammy Awards, basketball-themed moments, and Bray Wyatt as The Fiend.