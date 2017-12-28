 

WWE News: Sami Zayn Hangs Out With Former NXT Star, NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Match Online

December 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn WWE Smackdown 101017

– Sami Zayn posted a pic to his Twitter account hanging out with former NXT star Juice Robinson and Matt Cross. You can see it below:

– Here is the full NXT Women’s Championship match from NXT TakeOver: San Antonio pitting Asuka against Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and Nikki Cross:

NXT Takeover: San Antonio, Sami Zayn, Jeremy Thomas

