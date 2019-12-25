wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Hits Charity Goal, John Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio Miracle on 34th Street Clip
December 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Sami Zayn has reached the fundraising goal for his latest Sami for Syria effort. Zayn posted to Twitter noting that he reached $50,000 for a new mobile clinic in Syria, as you can see below. Zayn noted that over $20,000 came with the aid of Pro Wrestling Tees:
WE DID IT! #HappyHolidays https://t.co/gvJde51MvN pic.twitter.com/Sewlf80JZy
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 25, 2019
– WWE posted the following “Miracle on 34th Street Match” match clip between John Cena and Alberto Del Rio to YouTube:
