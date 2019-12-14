wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Names One Of His Favorite WWE Matches, Friday the 13th Moments Playlist
December 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter on Friday to name one of his favorite WWE matches he had of all-time. Zayn posted to comment on an article about his Intercontinental Title Fatal 4 Way from the Extreme Rules 2016, saying that it’s “actually one of my favorite [WWE} matches I’ve had” and encouraged everyone to watch it:
This is actually one of my favorite @WWE matches I've had, but that is very much under the radar.
Worth a watch on the @WWENetwork if you're into great wrestling matches and having fun. https://t.co/M8qsg6uRCo
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 13, 2019
– WWE posted a new WWE Playlist video looking at freaky Friday the 13th moments in the company:
