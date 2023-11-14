wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn & Nick Aldis Set for The Bump, Superstars Try Mini-Golf, Raw Video Highlights

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Sami Zayn Image Credit; WWE

– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw Talk, it was announced that Sami Zayn and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will be the guests on tomorrow’s episode of WWE’s The Bump.

– WWE released a clip of Superstars trying mini-golf:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
















More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading