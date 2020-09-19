WWE News: Sami Zayn on His First Match in Six Months, ThunderDome Virtual Audience at Capacity for Raw, Full Roman Reigns Tag Team Match

– WWE Superstar Sami Zayn returned to the ring last night on SmackDown after a length hiatus. He lost to AJ Styles in a singles match. Zayn later tweeted on his in-ring return earlier today on Twitter.

Zayn tweeted, “Woke up today feeling sore & stiff after last night’s match, my first match in 6 months. It’s this very specific ache, both dull & sharp, that you only get from a hard fought match. I missed it. One day it’ll be gone. I am so grateful that I still get to experience this feeling.”

Also, WWE announced that Zayn will face Styles and Jeff hardy in a Triple Threat Ladder match at Clash of Champions later this month.

– The ThunderDome virtual fan audience has reached capacity for next week’s episode of Raw. You can view the announcement here:

– WWE released a full match video featuring Roman Reigns and R-Truth against Drew McIntyre and Elias from the May 28, 2019 episode of SmackDown. You can watch that full match video below: