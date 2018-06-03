WWE News: Sami Zayn Praises Formerly Known As Series, Tyler Breeze/Finn Balor NXT Video From 2015

– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter to praise WWE’s Formerly Known As digital series, specifically the Luke Harper episode. You can see Zayn’s tweet and the episode below:

Our @WWE digital guys have been doing awesome work with the "Formerly Known As" series. Go out of your way to see the piece they did on @LukeHarperWWE, it's great. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 3, 2018

– The WWE Network Twitter account posted the following clip of Tyler Breeze and Finn Balor at NXT Takeover: Unstoppable in 2015: