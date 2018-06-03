Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Praises Formerly Known As Series, Tyler Breeze/Finn Balor NXT Video From 2015

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter to praise WWE’s Formerly Known As digital series, specifically the Luke Harper episode. You can see Zayn’s tweet and the episode below:

– The WWE Network Twitter account posted the following clip of Tyler Breeze and Finn Balor at NXT Takeover: Unstoppable in 2015:

