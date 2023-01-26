WWE News: Sami Zayn Reacts To Jey Uso Saving Him On RAW, New Royal Rumble Hats, Lineup For Today’s Main Event

– In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn reacted to Jey Uso saving him from Solo Sikoa on RAW, noting it made him feel ‘pretty great.’

— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 25, 2023

– WWE Shop is now selling new Royal Rumble 2023 hats. One has a Texas flag while the other is the logo. Another is a snapback hat with a design inspired by the ring gear Shawn Michaels wore at the 1997 Rumble.

– This week’s WWE Main Event includes the following matches:

* Akira Tozawa vs. Bronson Reed

* Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross