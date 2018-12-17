Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Returning to Raw, Paige Reacts to McMahons’ Raw Announcement

December 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn -

– WWE has announced that Sami Zayn is returning to Raw soon. Zayn was teased in a vignette, as you can see below.

Zayn has been off television since being written out at Money in the Bank in June so he could undergo multiple shoulder surgeries. There’s no word on exactly when he will be returning.

– Paige posted to Twitter to react to the McMahons’ announcement on Raw that they would be taking over Raw and Smackdown going forward. Paige, the Smackdown GM, posted:

article topics :

Paige, RAW, Sami Zayn, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading