WWE News: Sami Zayn Returning to Raw, Paige Reacts to McMahons’ Raw Announcement

– WWE has announced that Sami Zayn is returning to Raw soon. Zayn was teased in a vignette, as you can see below.

Zayn has been off television since being written out at Money in the Bank in June so he could undergo multiple shoulder surgeries. There’s no word on exactly when he will be returning.

– Paige posted to Twitter to react to the McMahons’ announcement on Raw that they would be taking over Raw and Smackdown going forward. Paige, the Smackdown GM, posted: