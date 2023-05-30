wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn on Saudi Arabia Trip for Night of Champions, SmackDown Preview Showcases Roman Reigns Celebration

May 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Night of Champions Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn shared a tweet on his recent trip to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, calling it “special.” In the main event of last Saturday’s show, Zayn and tag team partner Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to retain their titles.

– This week’s WWE SmackDown will feature a celebration for Roman Reigns breaking 1,000 days as Universal champion. You can check out a new preview video for this week’s show below:

