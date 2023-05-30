wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn on Saudi Arabia Trip for Night of Champions, SmackDown Preview Showcases Roman Reigns Celebration
May 30, 2023
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn shared a tweet on his recent trip to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, calling it “special.” In the main event of last Saturday’s show, Zayn and tag team partner Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to retain their titles.
Special. pic.twitter.com/KcrasqXebT
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 29, 2023
– This week’s WWE SmackDown will feature a celebration for Roman Reigns breaking 1,000 days as Universal champion. You can check out a new preview video for this week’s show below:
