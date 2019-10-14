WWE News: Sami Zayn Says He and Shinsuke Nakamura Will Be Drafted Together, Mansoor Vogue Photo Shoot Video

– Sami Zayn has managed to get himself and Shinsuke Nakamura as a team in tonight’s Raw Draft pool. Zayn posted to Twitter noting that he “negotiated a contractual stipulation allowing us to be drafted together.” It’s worth noting that unlike tag teams, who are listed as two stars together in the draft pool, Nakamura and Zayn are listed as “Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn).” That terminology may suggest that you can’t draft Nakamura without taking Zayn.

It's #DraftDay for both Nakamura-San and myself tonight on #Raw. I negotiated a contractual stipulation allowing us to be drafted together. Where would you rather see us land, Raw or Smackdown? I don't value your opinions so I won't read the replies, but still. -SZ — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 14, 2019

– A new video has behind-the-scenes footage of Mansoor’s photo shoot for the October 2019 issue of Vogue Arabia magazine: