WWE News: Sami Zayn Says He and The Bloodline Are United, Gallery of New Mattel Figures, Preview Clip for Top 10 Most Extreme Moments
– Sami Zayn responded to a tweet by WWE on FOX claiming that they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline between him and Jey Uso. According to the honorary Bloodline member, he and Jey Uso are united.
Sami Zayn wrote, “Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying to create a divide!”
Take this down.
It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying to create a divide! 🩸☝🏽 https://t.co/5HuZr4Knuh
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 2, 2022
– WWE.com released a gallery some of the new upcoming WWE action figures from Mattel:
Check out the latest WWE action figures from @Mattel, featuring new versions of @CodyRhodes, @BiancaBelairWWE, @BrockLesnar and more!https://t.co/U45FxU36u1 pic.twitter.com/6Hz4tMsUaF
— WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2022
– As noted, WWE’s Top 10 Most Extreme Moments airs later today on FOX. WWE released the following preview clip for the special below:
TODAY after 🏈 on @FOXTV!
WWE presents the Top 10 Most Extreme Moments! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/lc4JJ0GnrQ
— WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2022
