WWE News: Sami Zayn Says He and The Bloodline Are United, Gallery of New Mattel Figures, Preview Clip for Top 10 Most Extreme Moments

October 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sami Zayn WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Sami Zayn responded to a tweet by WWE on FOX claiming that they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline between him and Jey Uso. According to the honorary Bloodline member, he and Jey Uso are united.

Sami Zayn wrote, “Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying to create a divide!”

WWE.com released a gallery some of the new upcoming WWE action figures from Mattel:

As noted, WWE’s Top 10 Most Extreme Moments airs later today on FOX. WWE released the following preview clip for the special below:

