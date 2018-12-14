WWE News: Sami Zayn Says His Injury Time Off Has Given Him Perspective, Charlotte Flair Praises Tyler Breeze

– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter to comment on his time off due to injury and his rehab process. You can see his post below, in which he notes that the required time off has given him perspective:

Double shoulder surgery isn't fun, but I see the whole experience as a gift. Time off wrestling gave me perspective, about myself and the world around me. Honest introspection/critical reflection is SO valuable, and it costs nothing.

To heal the world, we must heal ourselves. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 14, 2018

– Charlotte Flair posted to Twitter to offer some strong praise after his match against Ricochet on this week’s NXT: