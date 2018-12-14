Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Says His Injury Time Off Has Given Him Perspective, Charlotte Flair Praises Tyler Breeze

December 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
sami zayn WWE Raw

– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter to comment on his time off due to injury and his rehab process. You can see his post below, in which he notes that the required time off has given him perspective:

– Charlotte Flair posted to Twitter to offer some strong praise after his match against Ricochet on this week’s NXT:

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Tyler Breeze, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading