WWE News: Sami Zayn Says It’s Time For a Change, Dolph Ziggler Interview

– Sami Zayn is tired of losing, and he’s begun channeling Owen Hart as a result. After Zayn lost in the King of the Ring tournament to Cedric Alexander and WWE shared video of him going nuts after the match, Zayn posted to Twitter to comment on the loss.

Zayn wrote: “I am one of the best pro wrestlers on earth and I have been reduced to this. This is where I’m at now.” He added, echoing Hart’s famous line, “Enough is enough, and it’s time for a change.”

