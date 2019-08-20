wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Says It’s Time For a Change, Dolph Ziggler Interview
– Sami Zayn is tired of losing, and he’s begun channeling Owen Hart as a result. After Zayn lost in the King of the Ring tournament to Cedric Alexander and WWE shared video of him going nuts after the match, Zayn posted to Twitter to comment on the loss.
Zayn wrote: “I am one of the best pro wrestlers on earth and I have been reduced to this. This is where I’m at now.” He added, echoing Hart’s famous line, “Enough is enough, and it’s time for a change.”
I am one of the best pro wrestlers on earth and I have been reduced to this. This is where I'm at now.
Enough is enough, and it's time for a change.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 20, 2019
– Alicia Atout has posted a new video interview with Dolph Ziggler from SummerSlam weekend discussing his his favourite wrestlers to travel with, his SummerSlam match against Goldberg and more:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Nearly Leaving WCW in 1999 Just Before He Was Sent Home
- Bruce Prichard Says Undertaker Offered to Put JBL Over Clean at SummerSlam 2004, Why They Didn’t Do It
- Sasha Banks After Raw Attack: ‘You Know You’re That ***** When You Cause All This Conversation’
- Brie Bella On Women’s Tag Team Titles Taking a While to Get Going, Says She & Nikki Were Supposed to Have ‘Long Run’