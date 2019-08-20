wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Says It’s Time For a Change, Dolph Ziggler Interview

August 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn Raw 52719

– Sami Zayn is tired of losing, and he’s begun channeling Owen Hart as a result. After Zayn lost in the King of the Ring tournament to Cedric Alexander and WWE shared video of him going nuts after the match, Zayn posted to Twitter to comment on the loss.

Zayn wrote: “I am one of the best pro wrestlers on earth and I have been reduced to this. This is where I’m at now.” He added, echoing Hart’s famous line, “Enough is enough, and it’s time for a change.”

– Alicia Atout has posted a new video interview with Dolph Ziggler from SummerSlam weekend discussing his his favourite wrestlers to travel with, his SummerSlam match against Goldberg and more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading