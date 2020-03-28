wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Says Match With Daniel Bryan Will Be Quick And Violent, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, WWE Stars On Their WWE Mount Rushmore

March 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 36

– It was reported yesterday that an Intercontinental title match between Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan was added to Wrestlemania 36. In a post on Twitter, Zayn told fans exactly what they could expect.

He wrote: “Fans are expecting a clinic, but here’s what will happen: The righteous rage of a thousand injustices will all be unleashed on @WWEDanielBryan. It didn’t have to be this way, he is a good man. But this will be a quick, violent beating. And I will remain UNTOUCHED. Xox -SZ

– Here are the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:

– The latest WWE Pop Question asks superstars who is on their WWE Mount Rushmore.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Friday Night Smackdown, Sami Zayn, WWE Pop Question, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading