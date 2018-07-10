WWE News: Sami Zayn Set For Comedy Festival Appearance, Stock Up

– Sami Zayn has been announced as appearing at Montreal’s “Just For Laughs” comedy festival later this month. As you can see below, Zayn will appear at the festival doing improv comedy. His set will be on July 22nd, with tickets on sale now:

Thrilled to announce I will be a part of this year's "Just For Laughs" @OFFJFL festival in Montreal! I will be at @montrealimprov doing improv comedy, which I've never done before, so I'm both terrified & excited.

Will I bomb hard or soar with the eagles? Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/nX56XoqZfa — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 9, 2018

