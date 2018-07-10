Quantcast

 

WWE News: Sami Zayn Set For Comedy Festival Appearance, Stock Up

July 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sami Zayn has been announced as appearing at Montreal’s “Just For Laughs” comedy festival later this month. As you can see below, Zayn will appear at the festival doing improv comedy. His set will be on July 22nd, with tickets on sale now:

– WWE’s stock closed at $74.97 on Tuesday, down $0.10 (0.13%) from the previous closing price.

