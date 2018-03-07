WWE News: Sami Zayn Turns on Kevin Owens on Smackdown, Jinder Mahal Wants a US Title Shot

– Sami Zayn closed out the final Smackdown before WWE Fastlane by turning on his friend and partner Kevin Owens to win the Fatal Five-Way main event. You can see pics and video from the match below, which saw Zayn pinning Owens to win the main event match despite promising again earlier in the show that he would lay down for Owens on Fastlane if it came down to just them. Zayn cut a promo after the match and said it was about him proving that he’s the best, not the WWE Championship.

– Jinder Mahal posted to Twitter noting that he wants an opportunity to win the United States Championship. Bobby Roode will defend the title against Randy Orton at Fastlane; Mahal faced Orton on Smackdown with Bobby Roode doing commentary and eventually getting involved in the match.