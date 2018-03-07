wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Turns on Kevin Owens on Smackdown, Jinder Mahal Wants a US Title Shot
– Sami Zayn closed out the final Smackdown before WWE Fastlane by turning on his friend and partner Kevin Owens to win the Fatal Five-Way main event. You can see pics and video from the match below, which saw Zayn pinning Owens to win the main event match despite promising again earlier in the show that he would lay down for Owens on Fastlane if it came down to just them. Zayn cut a promo after the match and said it was about him proving that he’s the best, not the WWE Championship.
WHAT ABOUT THE PLAN?!?!@SamiZayns pins his BEST FRIEND @FightOwensFight to pick up the victory in the #Fatal5Way bout! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/uQTLHsZYtf
The reality sinks in for @FightOwensFight… this Sunday, it will be EVERY MAN FOR HIMSELF! #WWEFastlane #SDLive @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/J4gsi5Dj21
"Tonight is about one thing, who is the best, and I PROVED THAT IT IS @SamiZayn!!!" #SDLive #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/pH7pSYP18P
With one HELLUVA KICK, @SamiZayn defeats @FightOwensFight to WIN the #Fatal5Way main event, and he has some things to say! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Crb0wlUJAh
– Jinder Mahal posted to Twitter noting that he wants an opportunity to win the United States Championship. Bobby Roode will defend the title against Randy Orton at Fastlane; Mahal faced Orton on Smackdown with Bobby Roode doing commentary and eventually getting involved in the match.
Leaving the #USChampion down…
Defeating the Viper days before his title match…
I only ask one question. Where is my opportunity? I am the UNCROWNED US Champion and I will have my prize soon.
