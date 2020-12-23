wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Upset About Lumberjack Match, Slammy Award Superstar Acceptance Speeches, Shayna Baszler Playing Phasmophobia

December 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SmackDown matches Sami Zayn vs. Big E

As previously reported, WWE changed the Intercontinental title match to Sami Zayn vs. Big on Friday’s SmackDown to a Lumberjack match. Zayn expressed his frustration with the change on Twitter.

Sami Zayn tweeted, “WHAT THE HELL? I NEVER AGREED TO THIS.” You can view that tweet below.

– WWE has released a clipped version of the Superstars accepting their Slammy Awards from today’s ceremony. You can check out that video below:

– Shayna Baszler shared her own video portion of the recent UpUpDownDown session of Phasmophobia. You can view her version below:

article topics :

WWE, Jeffrey Harris

