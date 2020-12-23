wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Upset About Lumberjack Match, Slammy Award Superstar Acceptance Speeches, Shayna Baszler Playing Phasmophobia
December 23, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE changed the Intercontinental title match to Sami Zayn vs. Big on Friday’s SmackDown to a Lumberjack match. Zayn expressed his frustration with the change on Twitter.
Sami Zayn tweeted, “WHAT THE HELL? I NEVER AGREED TO THIS.” You can view that tweet below.
WHAT THE HELL?
I NEVER AGREED TO THIS. https://t.co/viiuilbNTO
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 23, 2020
– WWE has released a clipped version of the Superstars accepting their Slammy Awards from today’s ceremony. You can check out that video below:
– Shayna Baszler shared her own video portion of the recent UpUpDownDown session of Phasmophobia. You can view her version below:
