WWE News: Sami Zayn Won’t Let Anyone Drive A Wedge Between Himself and Kevin Owens, Rusev Trains Lana For Mixed Match Challenge

– Sami Zayn discusses his match with Kevin Owens on tonight’s Smackdown in a new interview. You can see the video below, in which Zayn says that he won’t let the WWE Universe or anyone else drive a wedge in-between his friendship with Owens:

EXCLUSIVE: Everyone is trying to drive a WEDGE in the friendship between @FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn, but Sami isn't having any of it! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/VBf7UHAP3a — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2018

– WWE posted the following video of Rusev putting Lana through some intense training trying to break boards for their Mixed Match Challenge next week against Elias and Bayley: