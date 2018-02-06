 

WWE News: Sami Zayn Won’t Let Anyone Drive A Wedge Between Himself and Kevin Owens, Rusev Trains Lana For Mixed Match Challenge

February 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 12318 Kevin Owens Sami Zayn

– Sami Zayn discusses his match with Kevin Owens on tonight’s Smackdown in a new interview. You can see the video below, in which Zayn says that he won’t let the WWE Universe or anyone else drive a wedge in-between his friendship with Owens:

– WWE posted the following video of Rusev putting Lana through some intense training trying to break boards for their Mixed Match Challenge next week against Elias and Bayley:

