wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn’s Syrian Fundraiser Delayed, WWE Wishes Howard Finkel Happy Birthday
– Sami Zayn has announced that his fundraiser for medical aid in Syria was forced to be delayed to tomorrow. Zayn noted that the fundraiser for a mobile medical center, which was originally set to kick off at the same time as Super ShowDown, had to be pushed out:
The new #SamiForSyria campaign will launch tomorrow. Disappointed, but best to have everything in order.
Some things to know about current situation in Syria though:
– 300k+ displaced civilians in the last 2 months
– 25+ medical facilities destroyed
– We can help save lives
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 8, 2019
– WWE posted to Twitter to wish Howard Finkel a happy birthday. The legendary announcer was at WrestleMania weekend this year, his first in a few years.
Happy birthday to legendary ring announcer and @WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel! #HappyBirthdayFink pic.twitter.com/Z3t3zXlbHT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Changes Terms Of Credit Line With JP Morgan Chase Bank
- Another Account Of Incident Between Fan and Velvet Sky At ROH Live Event This Past Weekend
- Eric Bischoff on the Challenges AEW Will Face In Selling Advertising, Why AEW Should Aim to Be Different
- Jim Ross Recalls Heat Between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart Over Playgirl Promo, Michaels’ Personal Issues At the Time