WWE News: Sami Zayn’s Syrian Fundraiser Delayed, WWE Wishes Howard Finkel Happy Birthday

June 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sami Zayn has announced that his fundraiser for medical aid in Syria was forced to be delayed to tomorrow. Zayn noted that the fundraiser for a mobile medical center, which was originally set to kick off at the same time as Super ShowDown, had to be pushed out:

– WWE posted to Twitter to wish Howard Finkel a happy birthday. The legendary announcer was at WrestleMania weekend this year, his first in a few years.

Howard Finkel, Sami Zayn, Jeremy Thomas

