WWE News: Sami Zayn’s Syrian Fundraiser Delayed, WWE Wishes Howard Finkel Happy Birthday

– Sami Zayn has announced that his fundraiser for medical aid in Syria was forced to be delayed to tomorrow. Zayn noted that the fundraiser for a mobile medical center, which was originally set to kick off at the same time as Super ShowDown, had to be pushed out:

The new #SamiForSyria campaign will launch tomorrow. Disappointed, but best to have everything in order.

Some things to know about current situation in Syria though:

– 300k+ displaced civilians in the last 2 months

– 25+ medical facilities destroyed

– We can help save lives

— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 8, 2019