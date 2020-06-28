wrestling / News
WWE News: Samir Singh Pays Tribute to Mick Foley, Preview for Survivor Series 2018 on FS1
– As noted, today is the 22nd anniversary of the infamous Hell in a Cell match between Undertaker and Mankind at WWE King of the Ring 1998. In light of the anniversary, Samir Singh of The Singh Bros. thanked Mick Foley for inspiring him to take table bump during the Punjabi Prison match at Battleground 2017. You can view his tweet below.
Thanks, Mick for inspiring me to pull this off. Selfishly, I wanted a small moment in @WWE history, that was uniquely mine. The text Mick sent me after this moment made me feel like I had accomplished somthing great. Thanks! https://t.co/nJgkzC9Jlg pic.twitter.com/Gj28ztjLl5
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) June 28, 2020
– As previously reported, FS1 is going to air the 2018 Survivor Series event on Tuesday, June 30. The event will be making its cable broadcast debut at 7:00 pm EST. You can check out a new preview WWE released for the Tuesday night FS1 broadcast below.
Don't miss a special presentation of #SurvivorSeries 2018 THIS TUESDAY on @FS1! pic.twitter.com/xWAme74ST2
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling Rumored to be in Talks With Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Pulling NXT Contract Offer for Wrestler Due to Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Backstage Rumor on Baron Corbin Being Upset by Planned Feud With Matt Riddle
- Triple H Discusses the Backstage Rivalry Between The Kliq & Undertaker’s Bone Street Knew, BSK Tattoos, If There Was Real Animosity