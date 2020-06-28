wrestling / News

WWE News: Samir Singh Pays Tribute to Mick Foley, Preview for Survivor Series 2018 on FS1

June 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Untold Mankind The Undertaker King of the Ring 1998 Hell in a Cell Mick Foley Mick Foley's hell in a cell

As noted, today is the 22nd anniversary of the infamous Hell in a Cell match between Undertaker and Mankind at WWE King of the Ring 1998. In light of the anniversary, Samir Singh of The Singh Bros. thanked Mick Foley for inspiring him to take table bump during the Punjabi Prison match at Battleground 2017. You can view his tweet below.

As previously reported, FS1 is going to air the 2018 Survivor Series event on Tuesday, June 30. The event will be making its cable broadcast debut at 7:00 pm EST. You can check out a new preview WWE released for the Tuesday night FS1 broadcast below.

