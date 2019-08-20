wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe and Cedric Alexander Advance in King Of The Ring, XFL to Reveal Team Names and Logos
– Samoa Joe and Cedric Alexander are officially in the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament following their matches on Raw. Joe defeated Cesaro and Alexander beat Sami Zayn in their first-round matches on Raw, moving on to face the winners of Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre and Miz vs. Baron Corbin, respectively.
Smackdown will feature two King of the Ring matches in Kevin Owens vs. Elias and Andrade vs. Apollo Crews. You can see the updated brackets below:
How's your bracket lookin'? #KingOfTheRing #RAW pic.twitter.com/GXO9EI2VkM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2019
– PWInsider reports that the XFL will announce the names and logos for their teams during the inaugural season that launches in 2020. The announcement will take place at 12:30 PM ET and will air on XFL.com as well as ESPN.com and FoxSports.com
