wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe & More Set For The Bump, John Cena on Canvas 2 Canvas
August 30, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced Samoa Joe, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn for this week’s episode of The Bump. The company made the reveals on Monday:
THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWETheBump!
The NEW #WWENXT Champion @SamoaJoe
Coffee Extraordinaire @WWECesaro
We'll see you Wednesday at 10am ET on @peacockTV & @WWE Digital Platforms.
Oh yeah and @SamiZayn will be on the show as well. Cool.
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 30, 2021
– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting John Cena:
More Trending Stories
- Details On When Sasha Banks Is Expected To Return To WWE
- Tony Khan On Being Inspired By Vince McMahon’s Business Approach In the 80s, When He Thinks WWE Was At Its Best
- More Backstage Details on Becky Lynch Returning to WWE at SummerSlam
- Kaitlyn Recalls Michael Cole Apologizing To Her In WWE, Vince McMahon Laughing After Her Battle Royale Win