WWE News: Samoa Joe & More Set For The Bump, John Cena on Canvas 2 Canvas

August 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced Samoa Joe, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn for this week’s episode of The Bump. The company made the reveals on Monday:

– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting John Cena:

