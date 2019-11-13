wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe On His Injury Status, Johnny Gargano To Miss Survivor Series Weekend, Total Divas Highlights
November 13, 2019 | Posted by
– During last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, Samoa Joe noted that he will be out of action for a few more weeks as he’s currently dealing with a broken thumb.
– Johnny Gargano is expected to miss Survivor Series weekend due to lingering injuries. WWE has been blaming it on the attack from Finn Balor a few weeks ago.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Total Divas:
