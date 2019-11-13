wrestling / News

WWE News: Samoa Joe On His Injury Status, Johnny Gargano To Miss Survivor Series Weekend, Total Divas Highlights

November 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Samoa Joe Raw US Title

– During last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, Samoa Joe noted that he will be out of action for a few more weeks as he’s currently dealing with a broken thumb.

– Johnny Gargano is expected to miss Survivor Series weekend due to lingering injuries. WWE has been blaming it on the attack from Finn Balor a few weeks ago.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Total Divas:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, Samoa Joe, Total Divas, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading