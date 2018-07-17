Quantcast

 

WWE News: Samoa Joe Reacts to Smackdown Win, Zelina Vega Says Andrade “Cien” ALmas is Smackdown’s Future

July 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Samoa Joe posted to Twitter reacting to his win over Tye Dillinger on Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see his post below:

– Here is vide of Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega commenting on Almas’ loss to AJ Styles on Smackdown. Vega says that Syles and the WWE Universe will come to see what she’s been saying: Almas is the future of the brand and that future includes the WWE Championship:

