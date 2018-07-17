WWE News: Samoa Joe Reacts to Smackdown Win, Zelina Vega Says Andrade “Cien” ALmas is Smackdown’s Future

– Samoa Joe posted to Twitter reacting to his win over Tye Dillinger on Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see his post below:

How many more must pay before you give me what I want? You keep denying, I keep collecting. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) July 18, 2018

– Here is vide of Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega commenting on Almas’ loss to AJ Styles on Smackdown. Vega says that Syles and the WWE Universe will come to see what she’s been saying: Almas is the future of the brand and that future includes the WWE Championship: