WWE News: Samoa Joe Remembers Vader, Big E. Recalls Failed Attempt at Novel

– Samoa Joe took to Twitter on Monday to pay tribute to the late WWE and WCW legend Vader. Joe posted the following remembering his match against Vader fifteen years ago:

Big man will be missed. https://t.co/Jv38foOpy7 — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) May 6, 2019

– Big E. also took to Twitter, noting that he once had hopes of being a novelist. THe below is an excerpt from a novel he tried to write, but abandoned after getting to forty pages: