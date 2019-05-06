wrestling / News

WWE News: Samoa Joe Remembers Vader, Big E. Recalls Failed Attempt at Novel

May 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Samoa Joe took to Twitter on Monday to pay tribute to the late WWE and WCW legend Vader. Joe posted the following remembering his match against Vader fifteen years ago:

– Big E. also took to Twitter, noting that he once had hopes of being a novelist. THe below is an excerpt from a novel he tried to write, but abandoned after getting to forty pages:

