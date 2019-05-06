wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe Remembers Vader, Big E. Recalls Failed Attempt at Novel
May 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Samoa Joe took to Twitter on Monday to pay tribute to the late WWE and WCW legend Vader. Joe posted the following remembering his match against Vader fifteen years ago:
Big man will be missed. https://t.co/Jv38foOpy7
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) May 6, 2019
– Big E. also took to Twitter, noting that he once had hopes of being a novelist. THe below is an excerpt from a novel he tried to write, but abandoned after getting to forty pages:
I, a fool, once fashioned myself a writer. The following is a random excerpt from 40 pages I completed in 2015 before giving up on my novelist pipe dream. pic.twitter.com/GMu3bp71Z6
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 6, 2019
