wrestling / News

WWE News: Samoa Joe Returning Soon, Lana On The Bump, Holiday Tour

December 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Samoa Joe Vic Joseph Jerry Lawler

PWInsider reports Samoa Joe’s return from a broken thumb is forthcoming. Joe has been working as an announcer on Raw and a panelist on WWE Backstage while injured.

– Lana is set to be a guest on Wednesday’s WWE’s The Bump.

– WWE released new t-shirts for NXT superstars Lio Rush, Candice LeRae, Dominick Divakovic, Pete Dunne, Kay Lee Ray and Keith Lee.

– Here’s a look at the upcoming Holiday Tour schedule.

12/26 Raw in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

12/26 Smackdown in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Heritage Bank Center.

12/27 Raw in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena.

12/27 Friday Night Smackdown broadcast in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.

12/28 Raw in Baltimore, Maryland at the Royal Farms Arena.

12/28 Smackdown in Toronto, Ontario Canada at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

12/29 Raw in Hershey, PA at the Giant Center.

12/30 Monday Night Raw broadcast in Hartford, CT at the XL Center.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading