WWE News: Samoa Joe Returning Soon, Lana On The Bump, Holiday Tour
– PWInsider reports Samoa Joe’s return from a broken thumb is forthcoming. Joe has been working as an announcer on Raw and a panelist on WWE Backstage while injured.
– Lana is set to be a guest on Wednesday’s WWE’s The Bump.
– WWE released new t-shirts for NXT superstars Lio Rush, Candice LeRae, Dominick Divakovic, Pete Dunne, Kay Lee Ray and Keith Lee.
– Here’s a look at the upcoming Holiday Tour schedule.
12/26 Raw in New York City at Madison Square Garden.
12/26 Smackdown in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Heritage Bank Center.
12/27 Raw in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena.
12/27 Friday Night Smackdown broadcast in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.
12/28 Raw in Baltimore, Maryland at the Royal Farms Arena.
12/28 Smackdown in Toronto, Ontario Canada at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
12/29 Raw in Hershey, PA at the Giant Center.
12/30 Monday Night Raw broadcast in Hartford, CT at the XL Center.
