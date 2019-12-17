– PWInsider reports Samoa Joe’s return from a broken thumb is forthcoming. Joe has been working as an announcer on Raw and a panelist on WWE Backstage while injured.

– Lana is set to be a guest on Wednesday’s WWE’s The Bump.

– WWE released new t-shirts for NXT superstars Lio Rush, Candice LeRae, Dominick Divakovic, Pete Dunne, Kay Lee Ray and Keith Lee.

– Here’s a look at the upcoming Holiday Tour schedule.