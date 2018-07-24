WWE News: Samoa Joe Sends AJ Styles a Warning, Becky Lynch Reacts to Winning SummerSlam Title Shot

– Samoa Joe sent a warning to AJ Styles on Twitter after being named the #1 contender to Styles WWE Championship on Smackdown. You can see his Goodfellas-inspired message below:

– Here is video of Becky Lynch reacting to her win on Smackdown over Carmella, which earned her a Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Summerslam. Lynch gets emotional in the video and talks about how the past five years have been a perfect storm and she feels like she’s where she’s supposed to be now: