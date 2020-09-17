wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe & Shelton Benjamin Play Tekken on UUDD, NXT UK Heritage Cup Preview, Stock Update
– UpUpDownDown released a new video of WWE Superstars Samoa Joe and Shelton Benjamin playing Tekken 7. That video is available below.
– NXT UK released a promo video for the Heritage Cup Tournament. You can check out that preview video below.
And we thought we couldn't get any more excited for the #NXTUK Heritage Cup…
Look. At. THIS. 👀 ⬇️@trentseven @DaveMastiff @JosephConners @AKidWrestler @NoamDar @TheWWEWolfe @Flash_Morgan pic.twitter.com/hTFT6NVjzm
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 17, 2020
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today at $40.49 per share. Since that time, it’s dropped to $40.13 per share, where it’s currently sitting as of writing this.
