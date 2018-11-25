WWE News: Samoa Joe Taunts AJ Styles Ahead of Starrcade Broadcast, Miz Hypes Segment For Show

– Samoa Joe appears in a new video hyping his match with AJ Styles at tonight’s Starrcade broadcast. You can see the video below, in which Joe says that Styles has “has a lot taken from him recently” and that “The definition of insanity…is being arrogant enough to step in that cage with me and expecting to walk out at all”:

– Here is another video, featuring the Miz hyping his MizTV segment with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio from tonight’s show. The show was taped on Saturday in Cincinatti, Ohio: