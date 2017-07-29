WWE News: Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar Set for Tonight in Detroit, Kevin Owens Documentary Available on Amazon, and Ric Flair Throws Out First Pitch at Marlins Game

– As previously reported, Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar are scheduled to face each other at a house show tonight (July 29) in Detroit. Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE live event in Detroit, Michigan, which is being advertised as the “Farewell to the Joe” Supershow.

* Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Universal Championship

* John Cena vs. Rusev

* A.J. Styles vs Kevin Owens for the United State Championship

* The New Day vs. Breezango vs. The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler

* Naomi, Beck Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella, Natalya and Tamina

– The new Kevin Owens documentary for WWE, Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story is now available as a rental video for Amazon’s video-on-demand service.

– MLB.com published an article on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Friday’s Florida Marlins game. Flair threw out the first pitch to AJ Ramos for the game, which was themed as a “Wrestling Night.”