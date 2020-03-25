wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe’s Suspension Has Lifted, New WWE Network Compilation Available, Bella Baby Watch Week 22
– PWInsider reports that Samoa Joe’s suspension due to a WWE Wellness Policy violation has officially expired today. It’s not likely he will appear at Wrestlemania since it’s being taped this week, but he is now cleared to do so.
– WWE has released a new two-hour compilation called “Roman Reigns’ Best Wrestlemania Matches” on the WWE Network. The Bump’s Evan T. Mack introduces the matches featured.
– Brie Bella has posted a new edition of her ‘Bella Baby Watch’ series, as she is now 22 weeks into her pregnancy and showing. Her sister Nikki is also pregnant.
