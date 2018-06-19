Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: SAnitY Makes Smackdown Debut, Drew McIntyre Comments on Dolph Ziggler’s Title Win

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SAniTy Smackdown 61918

SAnitY made their debut on Smackdown, but not in an official match. The group attacked The Usos before their match could begin and beat them down. You can see pics and video from the segment below:

– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter to react to Dolph Ziggler’s Intercontinental Championship win over Seth Rollins on Monday’s episode of Raw:

