WWE News: SAnitY Makes Smackdown Debut, Drew McIntyre Comments on Dolph Ziggler’s Title Win
SAnitY made their debut on Smackdown, but not in an official match. The group attacked The Usos before their match could begin and beat them down. You can see pics and video from the segment below:
"The chaos has arrived."#SAnitY is here… NEXT on #SDLive!@TheEricYoung @TheWWEWolfe @KillianDain pic.twitter.com/LtjdV7Yie3
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2018
C H A O S ! @TheEricYoung @TheWWEWolfe @KillianDain#SAnitYvsUsos #SDLive pic.twitter.com/zRVo6pReGj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 20, 2018
That's one way to make a statement…#SAnitY has arrived. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/6VqcoTc9c1
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2018
Just when you thought nobody had enough screws loose to mess with @WWEUsos…please welcome #SAniTy! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/t2XpaEKAiY
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2018
– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter to react to Dolph Ziggler’s Intercontinental Championship win over Seth Rollins on Monday’s episode of Raw:
I know everyone has been waiting to see what controversial truth bombs will be dropped next. All I have to say is this– do we have your undivided attention now?? #BURNEDITDOWN #Raw pic.twitter.com/DfC9Eu6eN5
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 19, 2018