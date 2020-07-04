WWE News: Santos Escobar Celebrates 20th Anniversary in Wrestling, Big E Throws Things at Corey Graves, Full Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor Match Video

– WWE Cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar shared a tweet celebrating July 4 and also his 20th anniversary in wrestling. You can check out his tweet below.

Santos Escobar wrote, “I was born to carry on with the beautiful and historic tradition of Lucha Libre. Today, as we celebrate the the birth of the place I call home now, I too, celebrate my 20th anniversary being…#elLegadoDelFantasma. ‘asn’t easy, but surely it was worth it… #4thofJuly2020”

I was born to carry on with the beautiful and historic tradition of Lucha Libre,today, as we celebrate the the birth of the place I call home now 🇺🇸, I too,celebrate my 20th anniversary being… #elLegadoDelFantasma☠️ wasn’t easy.. but surely it was worth it… #4thofJuly2020 pic.twitter.com/Hr2BnwPFXy — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) July 4, 2020

– WWE released a montage of clips showing Big E throwing things at Corey Graves during Smackdown. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a full NXT title match featuring Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor from Beast in the East in Tokyo, Japan in 2015. You can check out that full match video below.