WWE News: Sarah Logan and Erik Announce Their Baby Will Be A Boy, Guests For Sunday’s The Bump, New WWE Timeline Added To Network

– PWInsider reports that during today’s episode of The Bump, Sarah Rowe and Erik of the Viking Raiders announced that their first baby will be a boy. His name will be Raymond Cash Rowe.

– Kofi Kingston and Cesaro will be the guests for Sunday’s episode of The Bump before the Payback PPV.

– A new episode of WWE Timeline is now on the WWE Network, looking at the feud between Randy Orton and Christian from 2011.