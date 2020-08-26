wrestling / News

WWE News: Sarah Logan and Erik Announce Their Baby Will Be A Boy, Guests For Sunday’s The Bump, New WWE Timeline Added To Network

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Sarah Logan

PWInsider reports that during today’s episode of The Bump, Sarah Rowe and Erik of the Viking Raiders announced that their first baby will be a boy. His name will be Raymond Cash Rowe.

– Kofi Kingston and Cesaro will be the guests for Sunday’s episode of The Bump before the Payback PPV.

– A new episode of WWE Timeline is now on the WWE Network, looking at the feud between Randy Orton and Christian from 2011.

