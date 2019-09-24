wrestling / News

WWE News: Sarah Schreiber Previews Tonight’s Smackdown, Featurette on Roderick Strong’s North American Title Win

September 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown - kevin Owens Shane McMahon

– WWE has posted a new video of Sarah Schreiber previewing tonight’s Smackdown. You can see that video below:

– The WWE Performance Center posted video of Roderick Strong backstage at last week’s live NXT on USA, looking at his WWE NXT North American Championship win:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Roderick Strong, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading