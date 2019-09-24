wrestling / News
WWE News: Sarah Schreiber Previews Tonight’s Smackdown, Featurette on Roderick Strong’s North American Title Win
September 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video of Sarah Schreiber previewing tonight’s Smackdown. You can see that video below:
– The WWE Performance Center posted video of Roderick Strong backstage at last week’s live NXT on USA, looking at his WWE NXT North American Championship win:
