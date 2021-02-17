wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Answers Rapid-Fire Questions in Broken Skull Sessions Preview, Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed, More Clips of The Rock on The Kelly Clarkson Show
February 17, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks is the next guest on The Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. WWE released a new preview clip where Sasha Banks takes part in rapid-fire questions for 30 seconds. The new episode debuts on Sunday on the WWE Network, and you can check out that preview clip below:
– WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka shared a new vlog where she gets her hair dyed:
– The Kelly Clarkson Show released more clips of The Rock’s appearance from this week. The Rock promoted the debut of the new sitcom, Young Rock, on NBC:
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On Best Wrestler He Worked With, Owen Hart Match, First Meeting With Vince McMahon
- Arn Anderson On AEW Working With Other Companies, MJF’s Heel Character
- Tony Khan Slams Good Brothers, Teases Surprise For Kenny Omega in Latest Impact Paid Ad
- Josh Mathews on Learning From Vince McMahon & Kevin Dunn, His Goals in Impact