WWE News: Sasha Banks Answers Rapid-Fire Questions in Broken Skull Sessions Preview, Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed, More Clips of The Rock on The Kelly Clarkson Show

– WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks is the next guest on The Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. WWE released a new preview clip where Sasha Banks takes part in rapid-fire questions for 30 seconds. The new episode debuts on Sunday on the WWE Network, and you can check out that preview clip below:

– WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka shared a new vlog where she gets her hair dyed:

– The Kelly Clarkson Show released more clips of The Rock’s appearance from this week. The Rock promoted the debut of the new sitcom, Young Rock, on NBC:



