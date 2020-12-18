WWE News: Sasha Banks Appears On The Mandalorian Again, Bray Wyatt Sends Warning To Randy Orton, Trailer For Kevin Owens Chronicle

– Sasha Banks appeared once again on The Mandalorian on Disney+ today, which was the final episode of the season. Banks, under her real name of Mercedes Varnado, plays Koska Reeves, part of the Nite Owls clan. She has several action sequences, including a one-on-one fight scene, complete with a wrestling move.

– Bray Wyatt sent Randy Orton a message ahead of their Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC on Sunday.

He wrote: “Dear Randy, It’s all a [circle]. One ending was just another beginning. The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home. You can’t kill it. #WWETLC.”

Dear Randy, It’s all a ⭕️ One ending was just another beginning The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home. You can’t kill it#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ZhuhMT7w1h — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 17, 2020

– WWE has released a new trailer for the upcoming Chronicle following Kevin Owens.