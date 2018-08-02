wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks and Bayley Looking For Tag Team Finisher Name, WWE Comments on Kane’s Mayoral Victory
– Sasha Banks and Bayley are seeking help finding a name for their tag team finisher. Banks posted to Twitter asking for a name for the Boss & Hug Connection’s Backstabber/Bayley-to-Belly combination move, which you can see below. In addition, Bayley shared a pic from their first team photoshoot:
.@itsBayleyWWE and I need your help what should we call our finish!? pic.twitter.com/cVVDdHNg7D
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 2, 2018
Changing da game. 🏆🥇🥇🏆#bossnhugconnection @SashaBanksWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/k1AF2UKxGG
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 2, 2018
– WWE has an article commenting on Kane’s victory in the race for Knox County Mayor. The WWE.com article is here and reads as follows:
According to WATE.com in Knoxville, Kane has been elected Mayor of Knox County, Tenn., tonight, capping a path to office that began over a year ago for the former WWE Champion.
Kane came away with a strong political victory following a narrow victory in the primary election two months ago.
Congratulations to Kane on his election