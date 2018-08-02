WWE News: Sasha Banks and Bayley Looking For Tag Team Finisher Name, WWE Comments on Kane’s Mayoral Victory

– Sasha Banks and Bayley are seeking help finding a name for their tag team finisher. Banks posted to Twitter asking for a name for the Boss & Hug Connection’s Backstabber/Bayley-to-Belly combination move, which you can see below. In addition, Bayley shared a pic from their first team photoshoot:

.@itsBayleyWWE and I need your help what should we call our finish!? pic.twitter.com/cVVDdHNg7D — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 2, 2018

– WWE has an article commenting on Kane’s victory in the race for Knox County Mayor. The WWE.com article is here and reads as follows:

According to WATE.com in Knoxville, Kane has been elected Mayor of Knox County, Tenn., tonight, capping a path to office that began over a year ago for the former WWE Champion.

Kane came away with a strong political victory following a narrow victory in the primary election two months ago.

Congratulations to Kane on his election