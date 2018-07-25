wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks & Bayley Reflect on The NXT Women’s Title, Preview For Next Week’s Miz & Mrs, Matt Hardy Posts Cryptic Tweet
– WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks and Bayley reflecting on 5 years of the NXT Women’s Title…
– Here is a preview for next week’s episode of Miz & Mrs…
“Miz Takes The Cake: Maryse plans a spectacular and expensive baby shower the couple will never forget; Mike tries to save a few bucks on an extravagant cake but ends up paying the price when his scheme fails.”
– Following a loss and what looked like a heel turn on Raw, Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter…
DONE. https://t.co/rFP6jjctDX
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 24, 2018