wrestling / News
WWE News: Top Instagram Photos Include Sasha Banks and Carmella, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
December 1, 2019
– WWE released this week’s picks for the top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for the week. You can check out some of the photos below. This week’s photos include Sasha Banks, Carmella, and Cesaro and Sheamus. You can check out those photo picks below.
– WWE released the Top 10 Smackdown moments for last Friday’s show. You can check out that video below.
