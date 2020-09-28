WWE News: Sasha Banks Comments On Attacking Bayley Last Night, Bronson Reed On Roman Reigns’ Physique, Bobby Lashley Wonders Who Deserves A Shot

– Sasha Banks posted to Twitter after making her return to attack Bayley at WWE Clash of Champions last night.

She wrote:

I don’t even have to be at 100% to make you feel me! Imagine if I was at full capacity?! Still. That. Bitch. pic.twitter.com/KWVjzi91TT — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 28, 2020

– Bronson Reed felt shame after seeing how in-shape Roman Reigns was last night.

He joked:

Shirtless Roman makes me wanna wear TWO shirts.#WWEClash — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) September 28, 2020

– Finally, Bobby Lashley wants to know what’s next after beating Apollo Crews last night.