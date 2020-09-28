wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Comments On Attacking Bayley Last Night, Bronson Reed On Roman Reigns’ Physique, Bobby Lashley Wonders Who Deserves A Shot

September 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Sasha Banks posted to Twitter after making her return to attack Bayley at WWE Clash of Champions last night.

She wrote: “I don’t even have to be at 100% to make you feel me! Imagine if I was at full capacity?! Still. That. Bitch.

– Bronson Reed felt shame after seeing how in-shape Roman Reigns was last night.

He joked: “Shirtless Roman makes me wanna wear TWO shirts.

– Finally, Bobby Lashley wants to know what’s next after beating Apollo Crews last night.

