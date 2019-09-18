WWE News: Sasha Banks Comments on Offset Appearance, Offset Teases New Album at Smackdown, SD Dark Match

– Sasha Banks wasn’t too impressed with Charlotte Flair’s special introduction from Offset. After the Atlanta rapper appeared on Smackdown to introduce Flair for her match with Banks, the latter posted that she “preferred Nicki Minaj,” who has been in a semi-regular beef with Offset’s wife Cardi B:

I prefer Nicki Minaj — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 18, 2019

– Wrestling Inc reports that Aleister Black beat Buddy Murphy in what was described as a “fast-paced match” before the Smackdown tapings.

– Speaking of Offset, WWE posted the following video of the rapper backstage at Smackdown, where he teased a new Migos album: