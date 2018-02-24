WWE News: Sasha Banks Comments on Tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber Match, EC3 & Drake Maverick Attend UFC Event, Jeff Jarrett Added to WWE Hall of Fame Collection

I’ve done so much reflecting lately. In 24hrs, I’ll be walking into maybe the most dangerous match of my life. And as I prepare for what’s sure to be a grueling fight, I can only think about all that’s been said to me over the years. About how I’d never make it, or how women’s wrestling was the bathroom break. And the more those words swirl in my brain, one thing becomes crystal clear… you shouldn't settle for what's expected! #elminationchamber

A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Feb 24, 2018 at 5:37pm PST