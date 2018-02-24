 

WWE News: Sasha Banks Comments on Tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber Match, EC3 & Drake Maverick Attend UFC Event, Jeff Jarrett Added to WWE Hall of Fame Collection

February 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Sasha Banks

– Sasha Banks posted the following, commenting on tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber match…

– EC3 and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick attended tonight’s UFC on FOX 28 event…

– Following the announcement that Jeff Jarrett will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018, the WWE Network has added videos highlighting the career of Jarrett to the “WWE Hall of Fame: Class of 2018” Collection.

