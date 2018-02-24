wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Comments on Tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber Match, EC3 & Drake Maverick Attend UFC Event, Jeff Jarrett Added to WWE Hall of Fame Collection
– Sasha Banks posted the following, commenting on tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber match…
I’ve done so much reflecting lately. In 24hrs, I’ll be walking into maybe the most dangerous match of my life. And as I prepare for what’s sure to be a grueling fight, I can only think about all that’s been said to me over the years. About how I’d never make it, or how women’s wrestling was the bathroom break. And the more those words swirl in my brain, one thing becomes crystal clear… you shouldn't settle for what's expected! #elminationchamber
– EC3 and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick attended tonight’s UFC on FOX 28 event…
Here for the fights.#ufcfightnight pic.twitter.com/j65596aa5x
— iii (@therealec3) February 25, 2018
– Following the announcement that Jeff Jarrett will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018, the WWE Network has added videos highlighting the career of Jarrett to the “WWE Hall of Fame: Class of 2018” Collection.