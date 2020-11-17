wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Designing New Sneaker for Puma, WWE Acknowledges Banks on The Mandalorian, Miz & Mrs. Bonus Clip

November 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sasha Banks Smackdown

– Footlocker announced that WWE Superstar and SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks and her husband collaborated with Puma to design a new sneaker that is set to release tomorrow along with other designs made exclusively for COLLABORIAD. You can view the announcement below:

– Speaking of Banks, while there was a bit of a delay, the WWE Twitter account and website finally acknowledged Banks appearing on Friday’s new episode of The Mandalorian yesterday, which you can see below.

Sasha Banks was credited as Mercedes Varnado for “Chapter 11: The Heiress.” She portrayed the character named Koska Reeves.

– WWE released a new bonus clip from last night’s episode of Miz & Mrs.:

