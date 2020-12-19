WWE News: Sasha Banks Has a Message for Her Haters, King Corbin Watching Tiger Woods Play Golf, Drew McIntyre Unveils Holiday Cards on UUDD

– WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks shared a message and some photos on her Twitter earlier. She noted, “All these haters mad because I’m so established.” You can view her recent tweet below.

All these haters mad because I'm so established. pic.twitter.com/0lEzYNMKXa — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 19, 2020

– It appears King Baron Corbin has a prime view of golf legend Tiger Woods playing some golf this weekend, as you can see here:

– Drew McIntyre was on UpUpDownDown Down this week to help Xavier Woods unveil some WWE Supercard Season 7 holiday cards, which you can check out below: