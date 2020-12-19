wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Has a Message for Her Haters, King Corbin Watching Tiger Woods Play Golf, Drew McIntyre Unveils Holiday Cards on UUDD

December 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks shared a message and some photos on her Twitter earlier. She noted, “All these haters mad because I’m so established.” You can view her recent tweet below.

– It appears King Baron Corbin has a prime view of golf legend Tiger Woods playing some golf this weekend, as you can see here:

– Drew McIntyre was on UpUpDownDown Down this week to help Xavier Woods unveil some WWE Supercard Season 7 holiday cards, which you can check out below:

