WWE News: Sasha Banks Comments on Holiday Tour Pay, Thanks FOX for Bonus, Matt Hardy Shares a Christmas Vlog

December 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sasha Banks WWE Raw 9-2-19

– Earlier today on Twitter, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks shared a message on taking part in the WWE Holiday Tour for $250,000. She also thanked the WWE on FOX Twitter account for a bonus. You can check out that tweet below.

Sasha Banks wrote, “I guess I’ll get out of bed for $250,000! #WWEHolidaytour #YoureWelcome Btw thank you @WWEonFOX for the bonus.”

– Matt Hardy shared a new House Hardy vlog for the holidays. You can check out that video below.

