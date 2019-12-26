wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Comments on Holiday Tour Pay, Thanks FOX for Bonus, Matt Hardy Shares a Christmas Vlog
December 26, 2019 | Posted by
– Earlier today on Twitter, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks shared a message on taking part in the WWE Holiday Tour for $250,000. She also thanked the WWE on FOX Twitter account for a bonus. You can check out that tweet below.
Sasha Banks wrote, “I guess I’ll get out of bed for $250,000! #WWEHolidaytour #YoureWelcome Btw thank you @WWEonFOX for the bonus.”
I guess I’ll get out of bed for $250,000! #WWEHolidaytour #YoureWelcome
Btw thank you @WWEonFOX for the bonus 😘
12/26 #WWECinncinati
12/27 #WWESmackdown
12/28 #WWEToronto
12/29 #WWEMontreal
12/30 #WWELosAngeles pic.twitter.com/emCfB16Ngl
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) December 26, 2019
– Matt Hardy shared a new House Hardy vlog for the holidays. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Addresses How He Thinks Talents in WWE Are Overproduced, How Wrestlers in AEW Are Allowed to Create Their Own Promos
- Justin Credible On Why His WWE Run Didn’t Work Out, Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Watch Wrestling
- King Corbin on When He Found Out He’d Be Kurt Angle’s Last Opponent, The Match Being His Top Moment of 2019
- Jim Cornette Files Lawsuit Against Indy Wrestler G-Raver and Vendors Due to Derogatory Shirt